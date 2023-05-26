Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DB shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Shares of DB opened at $10.45 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

