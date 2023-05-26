Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 240 ($2.99) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SSPG. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.61) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.61) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.35) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSP Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 302.14 ($3.76).

SSPG opened at GBX 264.80 ($3.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26,480.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 252.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 245.80. SSP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 181.45 ($2.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 283.80 ($3.53).

In other news, insider Patrick Coveney sold 19,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.07), for a total transaction of £48,276.15 ($60,044.96). Insiders have acquired 146 shares of company stock worth $37,466 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

