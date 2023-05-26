DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 43.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,172,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,742,000 after purchasing an additional 966,755 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after buying an additional 735,924 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,274,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,471,000 after buying an additional 686,011 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 236.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,410,000 after acquiring an additional 369,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 40.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,758,000 after acquiring an additional 352,508 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 165,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 165,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 21,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $731,610.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,362 shares of company stock worth $1,576,600. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded DigitalOcean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

DOCN stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 285.50, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 65.61% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $165.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

