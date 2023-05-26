Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 261,316 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,779,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,316 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $66,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $31.73 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $64.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 562,824 shares in the company, valued at $17,802,123.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,997.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 562,824 shares in the company, valued at $17,802,123.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,250 shares of company stock worth $944,795. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

