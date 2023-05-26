Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 32,530 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,483,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AES were worth $71,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in AES by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $29.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AES. Wolfe Research cut shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

AES Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.