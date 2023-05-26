Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DPLM. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($46.02) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,360 ($41.79) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.34) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.85) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($42.29) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diploma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,944.29 ($36.62).

Get Diploma alerts:

Diploma Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of LON:DPLM opened at GBX 2,920 ($36.32) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,842.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,744.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,786.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Diploma has a 1-year low of GBX 2,090 ($26.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,116 ($38.76).

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.