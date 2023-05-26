Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Position Trimmed by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,393 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $17,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $99.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $119.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.54 and a 200-day moving average of $103.87.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

