DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DISH Network in a report released on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for DISH Network’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DISH Network’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on DISH Network in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group cut DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

DISH Network Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. DISH Network has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $23.49.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of DISH Network

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DISH Network

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $5,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 504,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,504.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 4,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,317,000 over the last three months. 55.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.