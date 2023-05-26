Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Lowered by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DG. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,909,000 after acquiring an additional 46,656 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,915,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,055 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Dollar General by 333.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,109 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,053,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DG. Argus upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

Dollar General Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $203.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $200.80 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.