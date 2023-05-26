Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DLTR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.67.

Shares of DLTR opened at $136.66 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $175.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.59.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 92.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

