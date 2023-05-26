Efstathios A. Kouninis Sells 250 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $11,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pegasystems Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $55.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,056,000 after purchasing an additional 65,467 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,233,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,075,000 after purchasing an additional 89,080 shares in the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,623,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,315,000 after purchasing an additional 181,081 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Pegasystems by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,796,000 after buying an additional 1,164,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Pegasystems by 530.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,095,000 after buying an additional 1,049,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

