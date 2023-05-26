Eight Capital Trims GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Target Price to C$4.50

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Eight Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
GoGold Resources Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of GGD stock opened at C$1.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 8.30. GoGold Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.37 and a 1-year high of C$2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$544.34 million, a PE ratio of -167.00 and a beta of 1.34.
About GoGold Resources
Further Reading
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.