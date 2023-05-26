Eight Capital Trims GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Target Price to C$4.50

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Eight Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GoGold Resources Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of GGD stock opened at C$1.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 8.30. GoGold Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.37 and a 1-year high of C$2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$544.34 million, a PE ratio of -167.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

About GoGold Resources

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 44 concessions with an area of approximately 24,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.