Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elisa Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Elisa Oyj Stock Performance

Elisa Oyj stock opened at $62.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.94. Elisa Oyj has a 1-year low of $58.53 and a 1-year high of $62.45.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

