Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Encore Capital Group worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.48. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $72.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($4.54). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

ECPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Northland Securities cut Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Encore Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc is an international specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of debt recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, and Other Geographies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.