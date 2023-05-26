Energean (LON:ENOG) PT Lowered to GBX 1,530 at Berenberg Bank

Energean (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,585 ($19.71) to GBX 1,530 ($19.03) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Energean to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.
Energean Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of LON ENOG opened at GBX 1,093 ($13.59) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,230.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,267.16. The company has a market cap of £1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,662.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.58. Energean has a 12-month low of GBX 929.50 ($11.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,622 ($20.17).
About Energean
Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.
