EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Announces Earnings Results

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.05 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 4.74%. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. EnerSys updated its Q1 guidance to $1.77-$1.87 EPS.
EnerSys Trading Up 14.4 %
ENS opened at $96.22 on Friday. EnerSys has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $96.36. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on EnerSys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
EnerSys Company Profile
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EnerSys (ENS)
- 3 Electrical Gear Makers: Hidden Gems Amid Growing Digitization
- Can ULTA’s Defensive Product Line Stand Against This Down Cycle
- A Reversal Is Brewing For Medtronic: Buying The Dip
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.