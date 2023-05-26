EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Announces Earnings Results

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.05 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 4.74%. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. EnerSys updated its Q1 guidance to $1.77-$1.87 EPS.

EnerSys Trading Up 14.4 %

ENS opened at $96.22 on Friday. EnerSys has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $96.36. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.30.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on EnerSys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EnerSys Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in EnerSys by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in EnerSys by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in EnerSys by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in EnerSys by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after buying an additional 101,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.