EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.77-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

EnerSys Trading Up 14.4 %

EnerSys stock opened at $96.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.79. EnerSys has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $96.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.05 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 4.74%. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in EnerSys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 23.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

