EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

EnerSys has a payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Price Performance

ENS opened at $96.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average of $81.30. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $96.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. EnerSys had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. EnerSys’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 959.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.