Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $12.45, but opened at $12.72. Enhabit shares last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 23,746 shares trading hands.

Specifically, EVP Ronald Leroy Langham, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $119,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,492.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $263,300.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EHAB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Enhabit Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $583.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Enhabit by 17.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 983,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after buying an additional 149,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Enhabit by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enhabit in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Enhabit by 256.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 133,284 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Enhabit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

