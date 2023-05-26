Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,022 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,540,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth approximately $55,819,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,405,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.49%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.75.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

