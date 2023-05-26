Equitrans Midstream Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 214,828 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 18,979% compared to the average volume of 1,126 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ETRN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Insider Activity at Equitrans Midstream

In other Equitrans Midstream news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 347,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 11.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 339,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 35,606 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 570,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 860,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 39,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETRN opened at $5.90 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.95.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is -83.33%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

Featured Articles

