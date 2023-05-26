Equitrans Midstream Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 214,828 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 18,979% compared to the average volume of 1,126 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on ETRN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.
Insider Activity at Equitrans Midstream
In other Equitrans Midstream news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream
Equitrans Midstream Price Performance
Shares of ETRN opened at $5.90 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.95.
Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is -83.33%.
Equitrans Midstream Company Profile
Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.