Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,302,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,391 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Essential Utilities worth $109,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 371.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WTRG stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WTRG shares. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

