Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Price Performance

EGFEY stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.83.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Company Profile

Eurobank Ergasias Services & Holdings SA engages in the provision of retail, corporate, private banking, asset management, insurance, treasury, capital markets, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, Wealth Management, Global and Capital Markets, International, and Other and Elimination Center.

