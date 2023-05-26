Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $148,840,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after acquiring an additional 237,698 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,939,000 after purchasing an additional 181,309 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 40.4% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 543,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,544,000 after purchasing an additional 156,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 99.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 185,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,679,000 after purchasing an additional 92,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE stock opened at $359.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $394.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.86.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 43.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

