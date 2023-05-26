Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) PT Raised to $18.00 at Truist Financial

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 100.45% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Evolus from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Evolus Stock Down 3.4 %

Evolus stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.07. Evolus has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $511.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Transactions at Evolus

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 268.53% and a negative net margin of 45.84%. The firm had revenue of $43.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Evolus will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,110 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $51,751.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 609,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,032.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Evolus

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Evolus by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Evolus by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Evolus by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Evolus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolus by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

