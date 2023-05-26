Exelixis, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) – Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exelixis in a report issued on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EXEL. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 71,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 4.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 169,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 317,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,126.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,126.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $778,989.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,435 shares in the company, valued at $11,654,524.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,100 shares of company stock worth $2,367,039. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

