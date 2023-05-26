Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Exelon by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,839,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 70,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 22,035 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Exelon by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 301,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 14,004.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 183,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 182,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exelon Trading Down 1.6 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Exelon stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

