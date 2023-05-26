Experian’s (EXPN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 3,200 ($39.80) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EXPN. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Experian to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,250 ($40.42) to GBX 2,900 ($36.07) in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,935.40 ($36.51).

EXPN opened at GBX 2,778 ($34.55) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.07. The firm has a market cap of £25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,307.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. Experian has a 52 week low of GBX 2,242 ($27.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,160 ($39.30). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,718.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,830.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,238.10%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Howell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,661 ($33.10) per share, with a total value of £133,050 ($165,485.07). In other Experian news, insider Mike Rogers bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,818 ($35.05) per share, with a total value of £42,270 ($52,574.63). Also, insider Jonathan Howell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,661 ($33.10) per share, for a total transaction of £133,050 ($165,485.07). Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

