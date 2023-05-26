Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Faurecia S.E. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

Faurecia S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of FURCF stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11. Faurecia S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89.

About Faurecia S.E.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following segments: Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility and Clarion Electronics. The Seating segment designs and manufactures complete vehicle seats, seating frames and adjustment mechanisms.

