FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,331 ($28.99) target price on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research note on Tuesday.
FD Technologies Price Performance
Shares of LON FDP opened at GBX 1,780 ($22.14) on Tuesday. FD Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 1,202 ($14.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,385 ($29.66). The stock has a market cap of £499.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,235.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,772.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,609.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16.
FD Technologies Company Profile
FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.
Featured Articles
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.