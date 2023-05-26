FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,331 ($28.99) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LON FDP opened at GBX 1,780 ($22.14) on Tuesday. FD Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 1,202 ($14.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,385 ($29.66). The stock has a market cap of £499.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,235.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,772.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,609.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16.

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

