FD Technologies (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of FD Technologies (OTCMKTS:FDRVF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

FD Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FD Technologies stock opened at C$21.18 on Friday. FD Technologies has a 1 year low of C$16.44 and a 1 year high of C$31.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.82.

FD Technologies Company Profile

FD Technologies Plc is a group of data-driven businesses that unlock the value of insight, hindsight, and foresight to drive organizations forward. The firm is involved in the provision of a range of software and consulting services to finance, technology, retail, pharmacy, manufacturing, and energy institutions.

