FDM Group (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 840 at Barclays

FDM Group (OTCMKTS:FDDMF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 1,000 ($12.44) to GBX 840 ($10.45) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
FDM Group Price Performance
FDDMF stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50. FDM Group has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $12.50.
About FDM Group
