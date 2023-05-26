FDM Group (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 840 at Barclays

FDM Group (OTCMKTS:FDDMF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 1,000 ($12.44) to GBX 840 ($10.45) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

FDM Group Price Performance

FDDMF stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50. FDM Group has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $12.50.

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

