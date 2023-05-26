FDx Advisors Inc. Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,024 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $820,006.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,115,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,977,956.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $820,006.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,115,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,977,956.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $122,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,503.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,649 in the last ninety days. 15.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOOD. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.

Shares of HOOD opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $12.76.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.