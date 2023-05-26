FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 8.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 84,525,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,925,000 after buying an additional 6,733,618 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after buying an additional 3,569,621 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 30.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,990,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,088,000 after buying an additional 4,409,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,767,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,485,000 after acquiring an additional 403,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,399,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,972,000 after acquiring an additional 571,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.0329 dividend. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. UBS Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

