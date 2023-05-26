Financial Review: (NYSE:AZN) & (NYSE:SNY)

(NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) and (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) are both companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for and , as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 0 0 0 0 N/A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares and ‘s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.