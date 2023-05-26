First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 186,088 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 148.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 311,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,088 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Healthpeak Properties worth $7,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after acquiring an additional 760,816 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.42.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 1.8 %

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE PEAK opened at $19.28 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Klaritch bought 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

