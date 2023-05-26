First Trust Advisors LP Has $7.04 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 917.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35,894 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Five Below were worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 17.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 110,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 602.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $738,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $217.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.22.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

FIVE stock opened at $179.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.35. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

