First Trust Advisors LP Has $8 Million Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400,640 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $8,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 228.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $118.67 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $160.88. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.57.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

