First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 31,482 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMED. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $9,524,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $2,475,781.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globus Medical Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMED. Piper Sandler cut Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $53.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.05 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globus Medical

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Recommended Stories

