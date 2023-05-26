First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 25,349 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,739 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,349 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $161.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.65.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

