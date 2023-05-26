First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 45,598 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 292,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 45,598 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

In related news, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 34,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA opened at $29.64 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.29 to $35.19 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.95.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

