First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Rating) by 5,460.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808,337 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 4.06% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $15,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,858,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,861,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,018,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,024,000.

FSIG opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $19.09.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

