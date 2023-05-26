First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Posted by on May 26th, 2023

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIGGet Rating) by 5,460.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808,337 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 4.06% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $15,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,858,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,861,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,018,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,024,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

FSIG opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $19.09.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.