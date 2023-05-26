Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 145,458,494 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,019,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,471,000 after buying an additional 308,992 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,146,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,248,249,000 after buying an additional 966,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,979,000 after buying an additional 192,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,186,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,028,000 after buying an additional 153,994 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $145.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.37. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNV. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

