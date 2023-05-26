Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 150,601 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 499,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,601 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $96,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $4,958,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $1,628,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 384,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,773,000 after purchasing an additional 94,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCTY. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.86.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $171.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.97 and a 200-day moving average of $195.83. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 81.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total transaction of $8,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,226,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,023,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $48,884.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total value of $8,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,226,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,023,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,791,349. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

