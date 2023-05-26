Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 158.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,558,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,245,698 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.79% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $106,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWK. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at $8,382,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.8% in the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at $1,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $7.74 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

