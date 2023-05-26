Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 535,242 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,095,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 535,242 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Lamb Weston worth $97,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth about $521,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth about $660,000. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $2,598,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Lamb Weston by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $108.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.39. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.62 and a twelve month high of $115.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.