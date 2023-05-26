Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 951,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190,496 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.31% of Arista Networks worth $115,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $156.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.49. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $171.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANET. Argus upped their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $401,205.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $10,229.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $12,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $401,205.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,229.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 335,130 shares of company stock valued at $50,927,557. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.