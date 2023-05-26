Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.26% of IQVIA worth $100,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $8,196,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in IQVIA by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQV opened at $197.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $249.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.25.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

