Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,164 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Automatic Data Processing worth $119,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $230,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $210.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.61. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.