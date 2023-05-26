Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.99% of Black Hills worth $90,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 594.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 63.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 37.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sidoti cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

In related news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $657,061.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BKH opened at $60.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day moving average is $66.51. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $921.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.10%.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

